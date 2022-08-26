ii view: Peloton shares freewheel lower

Shares for this interactive fitness company are down by more than two-thirds year-to-date. We assess prospects.

Fourth-quarter results to 30 June

Revenue down 28% year-over-year to $679 million

Net loss of $1.24 billion, up from a loss of $313.2 million

ii round-up:

Connected treadmill and cycle machine supplier Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) today detailed both an increased loss and sales that missed Wall Street forecasts as it continued to battle inventories left over from previous high-pandemic demand and costs in relation to a turnaround plan.

Fourth-quarter sales of $679 million fell 28% compared with the quarter a year ago, missing analyst estimates nearer to $720 million and helping to push losses up to $1.24 billion from 2021’s fourth-quarter losses of $313.2 million.

Peloton shares fell by close to a fifth in US trading following the results, having gained by a similar amount the day before as the company announced a sales relationship with online store mammoth Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). That leaves Peloton shares down by close to 70% year-to-date and compares to a fall of around 19% for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Peloton generates revenues via both product sales and subscriptions to its online sessions from both Peloton machine owners and non-product owners.

Connected Fitness Product sales dropped 55% year-over-year to $295.6 million. Subscription revenues climbed 36% to $383.1 million and marked the first quarter in which they exceeded product sales.

Higher delivery logistics expenses and costs relating to the recall of its Tread+ treadmill machine both weighed on profitability. As did $415 million of restructuring charges taken under the relatively new chief executive’s turnaround plan. CEO Barry McCarthy previously worked for both Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

Customer memberships fell 2% from the previous third quarter to 6.9 million, although they were up 15% compared with the quarter a year ago.

Peloton offered no financial guidance for the 2023 year ahead but flagged revenue growth and profit margin expansion as core focuses.