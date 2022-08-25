10 things to know about investing in volatile markets

If you’re an investor in 2022, you’ll know all about the worry and stress involved in steering your money through volatility triggered by a toxic mixture of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

There is nothing we as individuals can do to influence the causes; but we can manage our investments to try and ensure they weather current market ups and downs effectively and recover quickly once prospects eventually brighten again.

Here, then, are 10 simple steps to take to protect your portfolio in volatile times: hopefully you’re doing most of them already.

1) Take the long view

Sounds very obvious, but it’s important to hang on to the fact that while markets are deeply gloomy now, the global situation will evolve and eventually improve. To put that in context, look at annualised net returns from the MSCI World index since the end of 1987 - almost 35 years ago. As at the end of July, they stood at just over 8%.

That period has encompassed huge economic growth globally, and it would be foolish to assume more of the same going forward; but it has also seen numerous crises, including the dotcom bubble bursting in 2000, the great financial crisis of 2008 and the Covid pandemic of 2020. Despite those setbacks, developed markets have repeatedly recovered and continued to grow.

2) Don’t panic and sell

It’s all too easy to look at a sea of red indices and decide your money is better on the sidelines for a while. That may be the case - cash won’t fall in value like a stock or fund would – but it’s not that simple.

First, when do you re-enter the fray? As a longer-term investor it is notoriously difficult to call the top or the bottom of a market, and most experts advise against even trying because you’re likely to get it wrong, which is a costly business.

For instance JP Morgan calculated that $10,000 invested in the S&P 500 over 20 years to 31 December 2021 would return an average 9.5% per year if it was untouched during that time. If you went into cash several times such that you missed the market’s 10 best days of those 20 years, your annualised return would fall to 5.3%.

Moreover, the best days in the market typically come hot on the heels of major falls. In the JPM study, seven of the market’s 10 best days occurred within two weeks of its 10 worst days.

Furthermore, cash in inflationary times is inevitably losing purchasing power. It may be safe from market risk, but it will still be falling in value in real terms.

3) Remember the importance of diversity

Markets across the world, and even parts of a single market, can behave differently over the same period. It therefore makes sense to hold a mix of investments covering a variety of countries, sectors, market capitalisations and investment styles. Including different assets – bonds, property, commodities, infrastructure, gold – in your portfolio alongside equities helps bolster its strength further by reducing the overall highs and lows. Over the long term, that more balanced approach tends to outperform an equity-only portfolio.

As a rudimentary example of the importance of diversity, if you held nothing but a Nasdaq tracker through 2022, your investment portfolio would have lost around 20% year to date. If you had half in a FTSE 100 tracker, that money would be worth roughly the same as at the start of the year, so the total loss to the portfolio would be only 10%.