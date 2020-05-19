Imperial Brands shares: still a buy after dividend slashed?

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Alongside the disappointment of what could have been a new and successful product line, is the unrelenting growth of net debt, which increased by almost 6% in the period to over £14 billion.

Reducing this debt has become a key priority, which will be helped by the sale of its Premium Cigar business for around £1 billion, the focus on cost containment and a reduction of the dividend by a third, which had been the subject of some debate among investors given the debt situation.

Even so, the implied annual dividend for 2020 of 137.7p per share is still equivalent to a yield above 8%, which remains a significant attraction to income-seeking investors, given the double whammy of historically low interest rates and the evaporation of dividend payments from many reporting companies.

At the same time, the aim is for a progressive dividend policy from this rebased level which, given Imperial’s cash generation, should prove comfortable even if capital allocation is further reduced to concentrate on debt.

By its own admission, it has been a disappointing time of late for Imperial, and the renewed focus of concentrating on its strengths is possibly overdue.

Its products give its stock a strong defensive quality, including the generous dividend yield, market share has been nudging higher in its main lines, and margins remain strong given lower production costs, now entrenched after some years of focus.

The shares have borne the brunt of the company’s own disappointment, having declined 24% over the last year, as compared to a drop of 18% for the wider FTSE 100 index.

Nonetheless, the stock’s defensive attributes remain in demand, particularly during the current crisis, with the market consensus of the shares remaining a ‘strong buy’.

