Stockwatch: Why you must keep an open mind on dividend income

Is it basically down to fags, big oil and supermarkets for reliable dividends? Banks being told forcibly to suspend returning capital to shareholders, followed by Centrica (LSE:CNA) cancelling its dividend, has this week rammed home how many yields are out the window – along with earnings forecasts.

Possibly water stocks can scrape through but the sense of utilities as defensive has taken a knock. Those companies able to sustain payouts anywhere near pre-Covid-19 levels will be a prized clique – their share prices also buoyed.

The duration of such market bias may last longer than the pandemic given firms compromised or shut will need to rebuild capital – and as those with stretched finances recover from debt restructuring.

Currently, this is perhaps the most vital theme for investment stock-picking versus traders exploiting volatility.

Still impossible to know how long the pandemic will last

Not knowing the timescale for the coronavirus outbreak is why relatively hardcore income stocks will remain in favour. This last week we have been given contrasting scenarios - the UK’s chief deputy medical officer warns of six months before social and travel restrictions are properly lifted, and yet Hong Kong and Singapore have reported fresh infections once out of lockdown, despite Asian countries’ model efforts against the virus.

But, although stock market rebounds have been driven by stimulus packages, I reiterate my belief that markets are also likely to take their cue from any realistic decline in the rate of new infections. Italy and Spain appear to be over this hump despite the shocking lag-effect of rising deaths.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has suggested that, only after a week or so of UK lockdown, this has reduced social contact to an extent the virus will no longer be able to sustain itself. From a survey of 1,300 people’s social interaction the “R nought” reproduction number (of people each infected person goes on to infect) has fallen to a median average 0.6, where the upper value is 0.9 and a value sub 1.0 implies decline. That’s encouraging for brave buyers of bombed-out equities.

The crux issue longer-term, however, is what extent the population has supposedly had the virus with minimal or no effect, such that we are well on the way to “herd immunity” - given a vaccine may not be properly available for 12-18 months. If tests in due course show the vast majority simply haven’t had it, advice to government on lifting restrictions will be cautious and we could face serial lockdowns.

The extent of social catastrophe in the US is also far more significant to the bigger investment picture than the UK. We shall see soon enough.

Tobacco stocks enjoy a rare revival

You would think pressures on consumer spending, especially low to middle-income groups exposed to income loss, despite state support, will compromise the likes of British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) – already battling determined health regulators.

Yet Imperial surged 11% last Tuesday after announcing it had seen no material impact from Covid-19, also that it had refinanced a £3 billion equivalent loan facility – given its debt is nowadays crucial to sentiment.

Imperial has around 230% net gearing and an Altman Z1 score of 1.3 indicating a serious risk of financial distress within the next two years. And yet analysts at broker Liberum assert it is “deeply undervalued,” targeting 2,900p.

Over three years or so, Imperial’s stock has fallen from over 4,000p to near 1,300p mid-March, recovering to 1,570p where it yields 12.6%, according to consensus dividend forecasts. The dividend was covered 1.5x by free cashflow in Imperial’s last financial year to end-September, and the search for yield is likely to be so desperate I’d tentatively rate it a “buy” for the duration of this pandemic.

Similarly, British American Tobacco, whose stock was bolstered last week by multiple ironies. On 1 April “BATS” declared its biotech side in the US was working on a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine, going from healthcare pariah to hipster saviour, and on April Fool’s day.

Management claims “tobacco plants offer the potential for faster and safer vaccine development,” although mind it is on a said not-for-profit basis, though could potentially be a valuable public healthcare coup versus future regulatory constraints.

So the stock market is right to acknowledge a potential net benefit, although BATS’ overall net rise from 2,380p on 23 March to around 2,950p today more likely reflects a relatively safe yield – now around 7.6%, according to forecasts, covered nearly twice by free cashflow last year.

Net gearing is around 66%, although a bankruptcy risk score of 1.6, similar to Imperial, flags risk of financial distress in the next two years.