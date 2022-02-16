Inflation watch: 30-year high and more to come

The plight of savers continues to deteriorate after inflation reached a 30-year high of 5.5% in January, with more pain on the way.

Respite for savers appears a long way off after today's inflation figure of 5.5% fuelled speculation that the annual rate could be near to 8% in the coming months.

In contrast to the 30-year high for the consumer price index (CPI) in January, Moneyfacts reports that the current average easy-access rate stands at a mere 0.21%.

This lowly figure is despite the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.5% at its two most recent meetings and further hikes being priced in by financial markets.

The best easy-access savings rate on the market remains similar to last month as Cynergy Bank and Investec Bank both offer 0.71%. To make matters worse, the Bank of England's long-term 2% inflation target is only beaten by savers willing to lock into a five-year fixed bond.

Moneyfacts finance expert Rachel Springall said: “There are still savers out there waiting for the December base rate rise to be passed on to them, let alone the most recent uplift of 0.25% a couple of weeks ago.

“Those savers with the patience to wait may wish to reconsider their loyalty, particularly as they will not find a high-street bank featured in the top rate tables.”

With the unprecedented squeeze on household budgets set to continue for some time yet, Moneyfacts expects the inflation rate will still be 5.2% by this time next year.

Today's change in the annual rate of CPI was minimal, but at 5.5% the figure still continued the run of upward surprises after the traditional new year sales were less generous than usual.

Clothing and footwear inflation rose from 4.2% to 6.3%, while furniture and furnishings inflation peaked at 12.5% for the highest figure since records began in 1989 as the industry counts the cost of ongoing supply chain pressures.