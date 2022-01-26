Shares to protect against persistently high inflation

The cost of living crisis is on everyone’s mind. Inflation in the UK is at a 30-year high. People are noticing that the rise in food costs is not just a few pence here and there, it’s significant money. Even scarier energy bills are on the way.

Despite this, Capital Economics is optimistic. “We predict GDP will grow by 4% this year, which is a bit less than most forecasts, and we expect inflation to outpace nominal wage growth but we don’t think the fall in real wages will be a disaster for growth. Why? First, we expect employment growth to be fairly robust, and second some households have accumulated savings.”

Victoria Scholar, head of investments at interactive investor, also describes the economic outlook as upbeat because of “…strong demand as we emerge from the pandemic”. But she has concerns, too. “Inflation is the biggest threat to this outlook, and also the rising interest rates that go with it. Financial stocks tend to benefit from a rising rate environment by providing a tailwind to net interest margins.”

There’s no doubt that 2022 will see all-out efforts to fight the cost of living crisis - even by higher earners who will be able to absorb rising costs. While some sectors are expected to enjoy healthy pay rises that could more than offset this, it certainly won’t occur across the board. Households - even affluent ones - having to tighten their belts will invariably start by trimming back on luxuries, potentially dampening prospects for companies at that end of the market.

As ever, it’s hard to predict the extent to which this might affect companies and markets, but focusing on companies that supply the everyday staples we all tend to consume might be the safer option.

Scholar agrees. “For investors, first it is about looking for companies that sell price-inelastic goods, where demand remains strong in the face of rising inflation. Second, services look more attractive than goods as pandemic restrictions are lifted, and international travel reopens.”

Lord Lee of Trafford, the first ISA millionaire and one of Britain's most successful DIY investors, emphasises that the world always makes it through its difficulties. “If inflation worsens - or if the situation in Ukraine or Taiwan worsens - there will still be opportunities for investors. The key is to not panic into selling and to invest in companies that are in good shape and have not over-borrowed.”

What are the potential winners for investors this year?

“In retail, the ones at the bottom should benefit. If people are trying to save money they may start spending ‘down’ at retailers like Primark or B&M (LSE:BME) - so retail owners such as Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) [which owns Primark] could be the winners this year,” says Lee. “Top end brands always do well, while middle-range retail may suffer.”

Other sectors that are interesting for investors in 2022 may seem more obvious. “Travel will do well - people are desperate and unlikely to forsake their holidays even if it requires borrowed money. And healthcare is a continuing growth area - that is unquestionable,” says Lee.

Meanwhile, some investors may assume that now that restrictions have lifted, home entertainment companies may suffer because we’ll all be going out. Not so, thinks Lord Lee.

“There will be significant growth in the content creation market for streaming companies because there’s huge investment in new TV and film studios happening in Hertfordshire: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are expanding in the UK, while SKY is building a 28-acre complex at Elstree.”

Which companies benefit from that? “Maybe Vitec (LSE:VTC), a supplier of production kit and software, which is headquartered in Richmond. It’s a global leader in what it does and is terrifically well placed to supply accessories for cameras and photo shoots - it’s attractive and undervalued. Facilities by ADF (LSE:ADF) is another interesting company that provides vehicle hire for the television and film industry.”