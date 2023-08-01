interactive investor hires Craig Rickman

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest investment platform for private investors, has hired experienced investment and personal finance journalist Craig Rickman as its new Personal Finance Editor.

This key hire for ii comes as personal finance continues to dominate the news agenda, with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis placing it firmly in the spotlight.

Many people across the UK are having to adjust household budgets, as well as reassess high costs and charges associated with savings, investments, and pensions, while also making plans for a comfortable retirement.

High-quality and engaging information on these important subjects helps equip all of us to better manage our money - especially during tough times.

Craig Rickman joins ii from consumer publication Unbiased, where he was a senior content writer covering a range of issues related to personal finance. Rickman brings a wealth of industry expertise to ii. He began his career as a financial planner at NFU Mutual, before moving into journalism in 2016 at former investment and personal finance publication Money Management – a subsidiary of FT Adviser. Rickman then spent two years as a senior consultant at the lang cat before moving to Unbiased.

Lee Wild, Head of Editorial, interactive investor, says: “We are delighted to welcome Craig to ii as the latest addition to our award-winning editorial team. He joins at a time of significant financial upheaval for many of us, and understanding how money works and what best to do with it is more important than ever. I’m sure that both investors and consumers will benefit greatly from his 16 years of experience either giving money advice or writing about the subject.”

Craig Rickman, Personal Finance Editor, interactive investor, says: “It’s an enormous privilege to join ii’s editorial team at such an important time. With the nation’s finances heavily under strain from a wave of economic challenges - especially the rising cost of living - people need more help than ever to keep their financial goals on track.

“As a former regulated financial adviser, I’ve seen first-hand the difficulties investors and savers face when it comes to managing their finances. I can draw on this experience to demystify the areas of personal finance where people often struggle, from tips to streamline their tax affairs, to making sensible investment decisions, and choosing the most appropriate retirement income options.

“High-quality editorial is crucial to help both our customers and wider readership make their money work in the right way for them. And ii’s platform proposition and charging structure means we are uniquely placed to cater for investors across all demographics and levels of wealth. I can’t wait to get started.”