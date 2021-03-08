International Women’s Day 2021: Audrey Ryan
To mark International Women’s Day 2021, Audrey Ryan, fund manager of Aegon Ethical Equity, sits down with Richard to take a closer look at the fund and discuss the likelihood of seeing more female fund managers in the investment industry over the next decade.
Find out more about International Women’s Day at internationalwomensday.com.
Highlights:
1:11 – Aegon Ethical Equity’s investment style and objectives
8:20 – the ethical credentials of companies within the fund
9:58 – a look back at 2020 and performance during Covid-19
12:38 – the growing popularity of ESG investing
15:17 – how gender equality could progress in the industry
