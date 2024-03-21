Interactive Investor

Is this investment trust area a value trap or a buy for the brave?

The focus for this episode is an out-of-favour investment trust area that could pique the interest of those seeking bargain opportunities.

21st March 2024 09:10

Tax year end is approaching, a time when many investors will be looking for last-minute ideas to make the most of the annual ISA allowance. Given this, the focus for this episode is an out-of-favour investment trust area that could pique the interest of those seeking bargain opportunities. Kyle is joined by Sachin Saggar, an investment trust analyst at Stifel, to discuss the outlook for alternative asset investment trusts, which have been unpopular since interest rates started rising at the end of 2021. Kyle asks Sachin whether there are now opportunities for investors, or whether the big discounts on offer are a potential value trap.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

