Is this investment trust area a value trap or a buy for the brave?
The focus for this episode is an out-of-favour investment trust area that could pique the interest of those seeking bargain opportunities.
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
Tax year end is approaching, a time when many investors will be looking for last-minute ideas to make the most of the annual ISA allowance. Given this, the focus for this episode is an out-of-favour investment trust area that could pique the interest of those seeking bargain opportunities. Kyle is joined by Sachin Saggar, an investment trust analyst at Stifel, to discuss the outlook for alternative asset investment trusts, which have been unpopular since interest rates started rising at the end of 2021. Kyle asks Sachin whether there are now opportunities for investors, or whether the big discounts on offer are a potential value trap.
- Learn with ii: What is a Stocks and Shares ISA? | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Editor's Picks