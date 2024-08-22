The investment trust bargains this pro is backing
Discounts are wide across the investment trust universe. Peter Hewitt, who oversees the CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, explains that he’s focusing on three main areas to take advantage.
22nd August 2024 09:20
Share on
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
For investors who like to hunt for a bargain, discounts are wide across the investment trust universe. But, with no shortage of options, how can investors narrow down the choice? Kyle is joined by Peter Hewitt, a fund manager who specialises in buying investment trusts. Hewitt, who oversees the CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, explains that he’s focusing on three main areas to take advantage of investment trust bargains.
Investment trusts discussed in the podcast include JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LSE:JUGI), Mercantile Ord (LSE:MRC), Henderson Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:HSL), Aberforth Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:ASL), TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY), Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), and Monks Ord (LSE:MNKS).
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.