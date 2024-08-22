The investment trust bargains this pro is backing

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

For investors who like to hunt for a bargain, discounts are wide across the investment trust universe. But, with no shortage of options, how can investors narrow down the choice? Kyle is joined by Peter Hewitt, a fund manager who specialises in buying investment trusts. Hewitt, who oversees the CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, explains that he’s focusing on three main areas to take advantage of investment trust bargains.

Investment trusts discussed in the podcast include JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LSE:JUGI), Mercantile Ord (LSE:MRC), Henderson Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:HSL), Aberforth Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:ASL), TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY), Edinburgh Worldwide Ord (LSE:EWI), Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), and Monks Ord (LSE:MNKS).

Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.