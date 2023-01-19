Investment trust tips and tactics

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Jonathan Davis, one of the UK’s leading investment writers and author of The Investment Trusts Handbook, joins Kyle this week to talk discount opportunities, wealth preservation strategies and Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT). Plus they look at how the investment trust industry could change over the next decade.

Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.