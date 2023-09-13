Interactive Investor

Investor optimism holds as demand for commodities returns

Professional fund managers bought US shares and natural resource stocks in September, writes Sam Benstead.

13th September 2023 10:02

Sam Benstead from interactive investor

Sentiment among professional investors is no longer “extreme bearish”, as an improving economic outlook and rising stock markets lighten the mood on trading floors.

This is according to Bank of America’s latest survey of professional fund managers. By asking investors every month about their views on markets, it is able to track investment sentiment and give clues about where markets could be heading next.

Over the first week of September, it found that cash levels were 4.9% on average, up from 4.8% in August.

This puts cash levels at the upper end of normal 4%-5% range, but well below max bear 6.3% level of October 2022. A lower cash position indicates more optimism that stock and bond markets will rise, while more cash indicates greater pessimism.

In September, investors moved out of emerging market equities and into US equities. The most-crowded trades were “long Big Tech”, short China equities and long Japanese equities.

In terms of equity sectors, investors were most bullish on healthcare, consumer staples and technology, and most bearish on UK equities, utilities and real estate.

Investors expect inflation to keep falling, with net 69% of investors expecting lower global price rises in the next 12 months.

One sector regaining some favour is commodities. Allocation to commodities increased three percentage points from August to September, making investors net 2% overweight the sector.

Commodity allocation has now risen for two months in a row, after five straight months of decline. It is also the first time investors have been overweight commodities in four months.

For investors looking to be contrarian, Bank of America says that buying Chinese shares is an option, as well as high-yield bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), European shares and emerging market shares.

In August, we reported that professional investors were becoming more optimistic again, with the biggest talking point being a drop in cash allocations from 5.3% to 4.8% compared with July.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

The Income Investor: two dividend stocks to grab before this trend ends

about 3 hours ago

Third time lucky predicting future of this brilliant company

about 8 hours ago

How the pros spot value-trap shares with dividends ‘in danger’

about 6 hours ago

Stockwatch: investors bag big profits after company lands the big one

1 day ago

DIY Investor Diary: why investment trusts form bedrock of my portfolio

1 day ago

Divorce: what it means for pensions and your future retirement

about 7 hours ago

What’s behind big investment trust discounts and when will they narrow?

1 day ago

Four reasons to be hopeful about your retirement

1 day ago

State pension to hit £11,501 in 2024

1 day ago

Six steps to manage your own wealth

9 days ago