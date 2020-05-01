Interactive Investor
Junior ISA
Open a Junior ISA
JISA charges
Transfer a Junior ISA
Transfer a Child Trust Fund
JISA allowance
ISA explained
Adding and withdrawing funds
Bed and ISA
Investment ideas
ISA FAQs
ISA charges

Top Junior ISA funds

View the funds, investment trusts and ETFs most purchased by our Junior ISA customers.

Open an ISA
Transfer an ISA
Expert Tips

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

Junior ISA funds most purchased by ii customers

Here are the funds, investment trusts and ETFs that were most purchased by our customers in Junior ISA accounts in January 2022.

Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular fund – they are not intended to provide advice.


Top 10 most purchased funds in Junior ISAs 

  1. Fundsmith Equity
  2. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
  3. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity
  4. Vanguard US Equity Index
  5. ES Share Centre Multi Manager Growth & Income
  6. L&G Global Technology Index
  7. Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index
  8. Baillie Gifford Positive Change
  9. Fidelity Index World Fund
  10. Baillie Gifford American

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.


Top 10 most purchased investment trusts in Junior ISAs 

  1. Scottish Mortgage
  2. Smithson Investment Trust
  3. F&C Investment Trust
  4. Alliance Trust 
  5. Allianz Technology
  6. Polar Capital Technology
  7. HarbourVest Global Private Equity
  8. Edinburgh Worldwide Ord
  9. BlackRock Throgmorton
  10. Capital Gearing

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.


Top 10 most purchased ETFs in Junior ISAs 

  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
  3. iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF
  5. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF
  6. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
  7. Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
  8. Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP
  9. HSBC MSCI World ETF
  10. iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sect ETF

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.

Investment ideas from our experts

With an ii Junior ISA, you have a wide range of investment options to choose from, including shares, funds, bonds, investment trusts and ETFs.

Need inspiration? Our experts have put together a range of tools to help you find the right investments:

Quick-start Funds

Easy, straightforward investing with six low-cost funds. A simple way to help get you started.

Find out more

ii Super 60

Discover a range of rigorously selected investments, with quality options for any portfolio.

Find out more

ii ACE 40

The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.

Find out more

Model portfolios

Five portfolios designed to help you meet your goals.

Find out more

Open a Junior ISA today

Invest for your child’s future with a tax-efficient Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. 

You must be the child’s parent or guardian to open the account, but anyone can pay into it after that. You can then manage the investments for your child until they turn 18. 

You must have an ISA, a SIPP or a Trading Account to open a Junior ISA. Before applying, please read our Junior ISA Key Features and our Junior ISA Terms.

Open a Junior Stocks & Shares ISA

If you have an ISA or Trading Account, you can add a Junior ISA for free. 

Open a Junior ISA

Transfer a Junior ISA

To transfer an ISA for you need to open an account first. Then log in and click the 'cash & transfers' menu then select 'transfer in'.

Transfer to ii

Transfer a Child Trust Fund (CTF)

Transferring a Child Trust Fund (CTF) to a Junior ISA is easy. You can start your transfer when opening the ISA.

Transfer a CTF

Parental Responsibility: This is an HMRC requirement. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility.

Risk warning: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.


Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team. Register now →