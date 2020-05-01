Top Junior ISA funds

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Junior ISA funds most purchased by ii customers
Here are the funds, investment trusts and ETFs that were most purchased by our customers in Junior ISA accounts in January 2022.
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular fund – they are not intended to provide advice.
Top 10 most purchased funds in Junior ISAs
- Fundsmith Equity
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
- Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity
- Vanguard US Equity Index
- ES Share Centre Multi Manager Growth & Income
- L&G Global Technology Index
- Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index
- Baillie Gifford Positive Change
- Fidelity Index World Fund
- Baillie Gifford American
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.
Top 10 most purchased investment trusts in Junior ISAs
- Scottish Mortgage
- Smithson Investment Trust
- F&C Investment Trust
- Alliance Trust
- Allianz Technology
- Polar Capital Technology
- HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- Edinburgh Worldwide Ord
- BlackRock Throgmorton
- Capital Gearing
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.
Top 10 most purchased ETFs in Junior ISAs
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD
- Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
- iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc
- Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF
- Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF
- iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
- Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
- Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP
- HSBC MSCI World ETF
- iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sect ETF
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of January.
Investment ideas from our experts
With an ii Junior ISA, you have a wide range of investment options to choose from, including shares, funds, bonds, investment trusts and ETFs.
Need inspiration? Our experts have put together a range of tools to help you find the right investments:
Open a Junior ISA today
Invest for your child’s future with a tax-efficient Junior Stocks and Shares ISA.
You must be the child’s parent or guardian to open the account, but anyone can pay into it after that. You can then manage the investments for your child until they turn 18.
You must have an ISA, a SIPP or a Trading Account to open a Junior ISA. Before applying, please read our Junior ISA Key Features and our Junior ISA Terms.
Open a Junior Stocks & Shares ISA
If you have an ISA or Trading Account, you can add a Junior ISA for free.
Transfer a Junior ISA
To transfer an ISA for you need to open an account first. Then log in and click the 'cash & transfers' menu then select 'transfer in'.
Transfer a Child Trust Fund (CTF)
Transferring a Child Trust Fund (CTF) to a Junior ISA is easy. You can start your transfer when opening the ISA.
Parental Responsibility: This is an HMRC requirement. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility.
Risk warning: The value of any investment can go down as well as up and your child might not get back what was originally invested. The tax treatment of a Junior ISA depends on individual circumstances and tax rules may change. If you’re unsure about the suitability of a Junior ISA or any investment please speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.
Latest ISA investment news and ideas
Register to receive free daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team. Register now →