Investor poll: here’s where you’re investing your ISA allowance

There are just two months of the current tax year left, and time is running out for investors who plan to make use of their £20,000 annual ISA allowance. We asked customers and visitors to the interactive investor website how much of their ISA allowance they had left for the 2023-24 tax year. Half of those who responded to our poll, which ran on 23-24 January, had used the full £20,000 already and 10% had less than half remaining. But 40% had more than half their allowance at their disposal, with 25% having the full amount.

1,863 respondents Of those investors with money left to invest in this year's ISA, 44% told us they planned to buy UK shares. That's a vote of confidence in their home market, which has largely underperformed rivals for a number of years. While dividends beef up total returns among the larger UK companies and some of the smaller ones, there are exciting growth prospects here, too. Things will hopefully pick up when interest rates start to fall. But many investors aren't waiting around for whichever catalyst is needed to revive UK Plc. International shares are the second-most popular destination for ISA cash, and close behind the UK with 37% of respondents looking for opportunities overseas. UK small company shares have had a rough couple of years, but plenty are convinced that valuations are too low, and potential is not currently factored in.

My first five years as an ISA investor

How I plan to invest my ISA allowance in 2024 10% of respondents to our poll agree and will be buying them this ISA season. A decline in interest rates should aid a more sustained recovery as growth stocks become more attractive, and we have seen shares prices improve since November. Elsewhere, and with interest rates yet to be cut from elevated levels, 14% of respondents are sticking with cash for their remaining 2023-24 ISA allowance, 7% like bonds, while 20% say they’ll pick ‘other’ investments.

1,161 respondents As you would expect, when asked about which regions they’ll be investing their ISA money in, the results more or less reflected the splits between international shares and UK in the question about asset classes. Almost two-thirds of respondents (63%) said they’ll be investing in the UK in the final few months of this tax year, while 38% are heading for the booming US stock market. Both those numbers are an improvement on the 57% and 31% recorded in our previous poll just before Christmas. Europe has become more popular, too. Markets there have outperformed the UK, and 17% of respondents to our poll say their ISA money is heading to the Continent. Before Christmas it was 12%. Demand for India exposure (11%) is down from 16% last time, and emerging markets (10%) is down from 14%.

855 respondents

