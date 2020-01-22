January 2020: The best savings account rates

We share the best interest rates on ISAs, bonds, and easy-access savings accounts.

Top rates on easy access accounts for new savers continue to fall, or else disappear completely, following the rate cut on Goldman Sachs’s Marcus account to 1.35%.

This week, Ford Money has withdrawn its Flexible Saver rate of 1.35% from sale. The Shawbrook Bank rate is down from 1.41% to 1.33%, while Cynergy Bank has cut its rate for new savers to 1.31%.

The Marcus 1.35% rate, with no initial bonus and no withdrawal restrictions, is the top-paying online account.

On fixed-rate bonds, you can earn 1.66% via a new account offered by online bank SmartSave. Both Atom Bank and Secure Trust Bank pay a whisker less at 1.65%.

For two years, the Swedish-owned bank Ikano pays the best rate at 1.8%, followed by Masthaven and Atom banks, both at 1.75%.

When it comes to easy-access cash ISAs, the top rate is available via Cynergy Bank, at 1.31%, followed by Ford Money at 1.27%.

Leeds Building Society pays 1.3% on its Double Access Cash ISA, but savers are limited to two withdrawals a year. The society also pays 1.3% on its Limited Issue Online Access ISA, which has no withdrawal restrictions. However, the account runs only until February next year, following which your money is transferred into an online instant access cash ISA maturity account.

For fixed-rate cash ISAs, the best one-year rate is 1.4%, which is available from Secure Trust, Metro Bank, Cynergy Bank and Loughborough Building Society.

If you are willing to tie up your money for two years, Metro Bank offers a top rate of 1.6%, while Cynergy Bank pays 1.5%.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.