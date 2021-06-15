Jon Wallace: The Richard Hunter Interview

Richard is joined by Jon Wallace, fund manager of Jupiter Green (LSE:JGC) investment trust to discuss the increased focus on ESG, the impact on finding 'green bargains' and the move towards innovative companies.

Highlights

1:03 – strategy and objectives of the trust

2:35 – geographical and sector allocations

3:30 – increased focus on ESG and the impact on finding ‘green bargains’

6:47 – top holdings and an overview of Vestas Wind Systems (XETRA:VWSB)

8:42 – the addition of Renewcell to the portfolio

11:30 – how the trust has coped during 2020 and the focus on innovative companies