Josh Lewsey: The ii Family Money Show

6th June 2023 09:04

Gabby Logan from interactive investor

In the final episode of the series, Gabby is joined by 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Josh Lewsey. The former Army officer and England fullback is now a financial services CEO in Hong Kong, and tells of why he doesn’t like dwelling on the past, who he asked for advice when England came calling, and why he aligns his investments with his personal goals.

