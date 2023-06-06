Josh Lewsey: The ii Family Money Show
You can listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
In the final episode of the series, Gabby is joined by 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Josh Lewsey. The former Army officer and England fullback is now a financial services CEO in Hong Kong, and tells of why he doesn’t like dwelling on the past, who he asked for advice when England came calling, and why he aligns his investments with his personal goals.
- Invest with ii: Open an investment Account | General Investing with ii | Interactive investor Offers
Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.
The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks