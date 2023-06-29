The key trends impacting your investments so far in 2023
Amid six months of market turbulence and global unrest, Kyle is joined by interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter to revisit the themes they predicted in January would have the biggest impact on your investments in 2023. Plus, they pick through the events they didn't see coming.
