Labour’s WASPI pledge: I’d get £12,833 extra state pension, but this cash should go to the NHS

If Labour confounds the latest poll from YouGov and is able to form a government, then I will be due for a windfall of £12,833 over five years – that’s £2,566 a year.

I’m already thinking about how I would spend this pension payout – paying off credit card bills, helping my two kids with deposits for their first homes or just helping to clear their debts, going on a few holidays or splurging on a trip to Ikea or John Lewis.

But, deep down, I believe my potential windfall would be better spent elsewhere – on improving the ailing NHS.

Born at the tail-end of the 50s, for the first 15 years of my working life I expected to receive my state pension at 60. And this did affect my retirement planning – I took out a personal pension plan in my mid-20s and I factored into my pension forecast that I would receive my state pension at 60.

I do recall receiving a letter explaining that my state pension age would go up from 60 to 65 – and I remember feeling dejected and angry.

When the 1995 Pensions Act was introduced, I was self-employed with two young children and wasn’t earning enough to plough extra cash into my pension pot and make up for a shortfall in 25 years’ time.

In 2011, I accepted the change to my state pension age from 65 to 66 with greater equanimity because it didn’t seem such a big leap.

While I have lost out on six years of state pension, to some extent I have had time to play catch-up – however, not all women have been so lucky.

I am a ‘Waspi’ – one of the Women Against State Pension Inequality – but only out of support for those who are most adversely affected, such as women born from 6 April 1953 to 5 April 1955, who had their retirement plans snatched away from them.