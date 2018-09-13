Ladrokes owner GVC's shares still 'attractive'

An eventful, acquisition-packed few years has trebled the share price, but there's still value, reports Graeme Evans who reveals the potential upside here.

Even though a lung-busting run for shares has tailed off in recent weeks, the mood surrounding new Ladbrokes Coral owner GVC Holdings remains positive.

The company, whose other sports betting brands include bwin and Sportingbet, has today made the most of a particularly favourable World Cup for bookmakers by reporting a 17% rise in half-year operating profits.

It also thinks it can find £30 million of capex synergies from the Ladbrokes acquisition to build on the £130 million of cost savings already promised after the March tie-up. GVC is also confident that it can continue to deliver top line growth from the UK betting shop business, despite tough conditions.

The good news doesn't stop there, though, as GVC has recently signed a joint venture with MGM Resorts to provide sports betting and online gaming services in the United States. This follows a ruling in May by the US Supreme Court to legalise sports betting.

CEO Kenny Alexander says the combination of MGM's leading brands and GVC's technology puts the group "in the best possible position" to benefit from what could become the world’s largest regulated sports-betting market.

Alexander has also pledged to continue the acquisition-driven strategy that has enabled the gaming firm to outflank rivals including William Hill. Previous deals involving GVC have included Sportingbet in 2012 and bwin.partygaming in 2016.

He said: "Gaming regulation continues to evolve globally creating both opportunities and challenges, with barriers to entry rising all the time.