At last, FTSE 100 passes 7,000 again 

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Of course, these gains will be helping lots of investors recoup big losses suffered during the initial sharp sell-off. But brave investors who bought FTSE 100 stocks when it recorded its closing low on 23 March 2020 will be quids in. Of the 100 constituents, 96 have generated a positive return since then, not including dividends, with 27 of them more than doubling in value, and 61 up 50% or more.

Some of the big winners over the last year will not be a surprise.

Moves by betting customers online, given high street bookies remained shut, has helped the likes of Entain (LSE:ENT) and Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) rocket 363% and 144% since late March 2020. A takeover approach for Entain early year this year added to the excitement.

Central Bank money printing, aiding the value of finite resources extracted by miners such as Anglo American (LSE:AAL) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) also played a part. Ultra-low interest rates and changed work and shopping practices also boosted tech stocks, aiding growth-focused investment trust Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).