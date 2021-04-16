At last, FTSE 100 passes 7,000 again 

Other overseas stock markets passed their pre-Covid levels long ago, but at least the UK is catching up.

It’s lagged global rivals for many months, but the UK’s premier index, the FTSE 100, is finally catching up and generating big gains for patient investors. Today it reached a major milestone, breaking back above 7,000 for the first time in almost 14 months. Last time the blue-chip index closed above 7,000 was 26 February 2020. Within a few weeks it had fallen as low as 4,898 as the Covid crisis unfolded and the true scale of its impact became clear.

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance While there was a dramatic recovery up to early June, the volatile FTSE 100 then trended lower. It was only five months later, in early November, that the uptrend resumed in earnest. That, of course, was triggered by the first coronavirus vaccine, issued by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Since late October, the index is up around 1,500 points, or 27%, peaking today at 7,037.