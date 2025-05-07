Life’s biggest moments are worth investing in – literally

Financial resilience isn’t just about protecting yourself from the unexpected. It’s about being prepared for the expected too – for those big moments that matter most.

Individual savings accounts (ISAs) give people the freedom to plan, the flexibility to adapt, and the opportunity to grow their wealth tax-free, all at their own pace. Whether it’s a dream holiday, a new baby, buying a home, or building a comfortable retirement - major life events can come with equally major price tags.

While we tend to prepare emotionally for these life moments, the financial side can sometimes be an afterthought. Plus, the financial landscape isn’t always easy to navigate. When it comes to getting financially ready, not everyone is aware of the tools available – or just how valuable they can be.

Despite ISAs being one of the most accessible and effective ways to build long-term wealth, the ISA market is still not very well understood, and this is concerning.

In fact, recent research from The Investment Association (IA) found that nearly one in five UK adults (17%) have never even heard of a Stocks and Shares ISA, even though investing in the stock market can achieve better returns than cash savings over the long-term (although, no investment is without risk).

In fact, there are still various barriers for many people in the UK when it comes to investing, and not just saving.

More and more of us are feeling overwhelmed by the need to plan financially for our futures, yet it has perhaps never been more important to make our money work harder for us. In fact, a survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by Censuswide on behalf of interactive investor, found that more than half were feeling particularly stressed (51%) when thinking about investing for their future. Hesitation to start or continue to invest – which 70% say is due to stress related to managing investments – is especially prevalent among younger people, with a fifth (20%) of adults in their twenties finding the thought of investing too stressful to make a start.

Turning ‘one days’ into ‘right nows’

This is concerning.It means those who are planning for some of life’s most joyful or challenging chapters could be missing out on tax-free growth that helps turn life’s ‘one days’ into ‘right nows’. This is why, at interactive investor, we are so passionate about demonstrating how investing doesn’t need to be intimidating. It should be accessible to all, and a tool to help save for life’s most precious moments and memories, as well as building long-term financial resilience.

Below, we outline some tips to build this financial confidence and feel empowered to invest, whatever life stage you’re in. Remember – every investor is different – do what is right for you and your individual circumstances, and if you’re unsure – speak to a financial adviser.

Early adulthood: starting smart and building a habit

The early years of adulthood are filled with change and unknowns: graduating, landing a first job, travelling, or building a financial base. While savings accounts can be a good option for some people and offer some short-term security, a Stocks and Shares ISA can introduce young adults to long-term investing in a manageable and accessible way.

There’s a misconception that you must have large amounts of money to invest for it to make an impact, and this could be where a lot of younger people could be put off, as understandably this feels like a major hurdle – particularly in today’s environment. But the good news is that even modest monthly contributions – such as £25 a month – made early can benefit from compounding growth, helping individuals to get ahead of life’s bigger financial goals.

Plus, it helps younger people build a healthy investing habit for the long term. You can even easily set up a monthly direct debit to automatically transfer the money over so you can stay disciplined without having to think about it, plus - regular investing is free with interactive investor.

Family, home, and career changes

From buying a first home, to starting a family or moving up the career ladder, our 20s, 30s, and 40s are full of milestones, and many of them require some financial planning/savviness. It can be an expensive time.

Again, ISAs can provide the flexibility to save and invest for major costs.

ISAs allow access to funds without restrictions, making them a useful complement to your pension savings, especially for those navigating changes in work or personal circumstances.

Understandably, with this era of our lives being so busy – you may not have the time or inclination to build your own ISA portfolio and manage your investments; this is where managed ISA options (such as a managed Stocks and Shares ISA) come in.

Planning for your children’s futures

Parents and grandparents alike want to give children a valuable head start if they can – and Junior ISAs (JISAs) are a smart and tax-efficient option for many.

With annual tax-free contribution limits of £9,000, Stocks and Shares JISAs can deliver stronger returns than cash savings, especially over 18 years of potential investment growth.

JISAs can help cover the cost of university, a first car, or even a deposit on a home – particularly with it being such a difficult time for first-time buyers – giving the next generation a financial boost when they need it most.

An added bonus is they’re a great way to engage your children on investing from a young age – helping them build a healthy habit with their money for the long term and encouraging open conversations about money and investing.

Preparing for retirement and beyond

Lastly, retirement might feel distant for some, but preparing early gives your investments time to grow. Alongside a pension, Stocks and Shares ISAs can offer a valuable second pot for long-term planning, with the added benefit of flexible access and tax-free withdrawals.

In fact, many use ISAs in later life to generate income, and to support lifestyle goals such as travel, or to supplement part-time work as they transition away from full-time employment.

To summarise: don’t overlook the role of Stocks and Shares ISAs when it comes to saving for life’s big moments.

Don’t be put off by the name ‘Stocks and Shares ISA,’ either – you are not restricted to just investing in individual companies; you can choose to invest your money in a wide range of shares, funds, bonds, and more. In fact, it’s important to diversify. interactive investor has plenty of tools to help investors make empowered decisions and build a well-balanced ISA portfolios for the long-term.

With the ISA allowance refreshed for the 2025-26 tax year, now is the perfect time to revisit your financial goals. Here are some top tips for investing in life’s big moments: