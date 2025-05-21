Lloyds among bank shares tipped following sector upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is among the top picks after a City firm’s review of European banks concluded that the hotly performing sector has further room to re-rate. Morgan Stanley’s new targets see 18% upside for euro area and UK domestic bank share prices, compared with the 3% uplift forecast for the wider European market. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Even though shares have advanced 39% year-to-date, the bank points out that the sector is still valued at the lower end of the trading range of 8-13 times forward earnings seen outside periods of stress. It adds that the current multiple of nine times forecast 2025 earnings represents a 41% valuation discount to the rest of the market and 20-30% to US banks. Raising its view to Attractive, Morgan Stanley has lifted its 2026-27 earnings estimates by 2-3% and price targets by about 7%. It said: “Post US-China de-escalation we believe risks to European growth have receded, which reduces the tail risk of rates undershooting.”

