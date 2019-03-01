Looking for income? 28 investment trusts that yield more than 4%

A total of 28 investment trusts are currently yielding more than 4%, according to investment bank Stifel’s latest report.

The number is an increase from the 21 trusts on the list six months ago. That increase, however, is the result of both increases in dividend payouts and share price falls among trusts.

Murray International*, for instance, has a yield of 4.3%. That however, was the function of both an increased dividend and a 4% share price fall over the past year.

UK equity trusts continued to be well represented among those with the highest yield. Merchants, which invests in FTSE 100 listed companies, had the highest yield in the UK sector, at 5.3%.

Also on the list was City of London*. Its 4.5% yield in part reflects the fact that it is once again able to grow its dividend, as it has done for the past 52 years.

When it came to Asia-focused trusts, Henderson Far East Income with a dividend yield of 6.1% topped the list for both this sector and trusts overall.

Following closely behind was European Assets, with a yield of 6%. The trust invests in European mid and small caps.

According to Stifel: “The trust has adopted a high distribution policy whereby dividends are paid out of current year net profits and other reserves, and its yield currently stands near the top of the list at 6.0%.”

Also among high-yielding European trusts was Baring Emerging Europe, with a yield of 4.5%. In order to pay its dividend the trust is able to use up to 1% of its net asset value for payouts.

Another on the list was BlackRock World Mining, which, owing to commodity price falls in 2015 and 2016, was forced to cut payouts for both years.

However, since 2017 the trust has been able to start growing its dividend again, and it currently yields 4.3%.

*Denotes a Moneywise First 50 Funds for beginners pick

