Lord Sebastian Coe: The ii Family Money Show

You can listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In the first episode of series three, Gabby is joined by Lord Sebastian Coe, one of the country’s greatest athletes and now president of World Athletics.

After making his name on the track, winning the 1,500m gold at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, Seb started making a name for himself off it, too. He moved into politics after retiring from athletics in 1990 and was elected as Conservative Member of Parliament for Falmouth and Camborne two years later.

He went on to lead London’s bid to host the Olympics and Paralympics and was in charge of delivering the Games in 2012, after which he was elected chair of the British Olympic Association, before being named president of the world governing body for athletics in 2015.

He tells Gabby about the money issues he faced early on in his career when athletics was transitioning from an amateur sport to a professional one, why he was determined to become a politician from a very early age, and why he loves to roll up his sleeves and get fully involved whatever the project he's working on.

Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).