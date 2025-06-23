Market snapshot: how investors are reacting to US military strikes on Iran
American attacks on Iran's nuclear sites came earlier than many expected, and stock prices are busy factoring in developments. ii's head of markets has the latest.
23rd June 2025 08:23
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
There is tension but not trauma as investors monitor developments in the Middle East.
With an eye on the ongoing situation, US investors were for the most part unwilling to take positions ahead of the weekend and markets generally drifted as a result.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
This reticence proved prescient as the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. In turn, oil took another leg higher on supply concerns, although the gains were tempered by suggestions that OPEC is well placed to turn on the supply taps should the need arise.
The next turn of events will inevitably dictate investor sentiment, with traders currently braced for retaliatory Iranian action, as well as keeping a close eye on the Strait of Hormuz, where a disruption of oil flows could follow. At the moment, the recent spike in the oil price has led to a gain of 4.8% so far this year, but perhaps of equal concern is the inflationary effect the rising level could have.
The escalation comes at a time when investors were already trying to price the inflationary impact of the tariff trade war, both in terms of those already in place as well as those where the 90-day suspension expires in early July. For its part, the Federal Reserve is sticking to its knitting despite Presidential pressure, opting to wait until it can assess the fallout on prices from the current inputs.
- Insider: directors sell £670k of Lloyds and another UK bank share
- Shares for the future: seven stocks removed from my top 40
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
At this early point, Dow futures are currently in the red although at a contained level, with losses of up to 0.3% seeming likely after initially lower indications. This would further weigh on the progress which markets have recently made where, in the year to date, the S&P500 and Nasdaq have added 1.5% and 0.7% respectively, although the more traditional Dow Jones has posted a 0.8% loss.
First to react to the escalation of the conflict were the markets in Asia, which posted marginal losses for the most part. There was some support for the Nikkei 225, where declines were partially offset by gains in defence stocks where there is sizeable military manufacturing, boosting the likes of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The playbook for UK markets followed an increasingly familiar path, with some strength in the oil majors Shell (LSE:SHEL) and BP (LSE:BP.) offset by weakness in the airlines as both sectors reacted to the new developments. More broadly, risk was taken off the table with a general markdown which saw some of the stronger performers such as the banks succumbing to some selling pressure.
- Why Warren Buffett could back Britain in final mega-deal
- Momentum building in UK but these stocks still cheap
- The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Babcock and Moonpig
Even so, the relative resilience of the premier index remains in play, with marginal opening losses doing little to upset the progress made as markets enter the final full week of trading for the half-year. The FTSE100 is ahead by 7% so far this year, quite apart from the additional 3.4% contribution which the average dividend yield makes to the total return, while even the FTSE250 is ahead by 2.4% in spite of the additional issues overhanging the domestic economy.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.