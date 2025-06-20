The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Babcock and Moonpig
It’s another relatively quiet week for corporate announcements, but a few big names will be publishing results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
20th June 2025 12:35
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 23 June
Trading statements
CML Microsystems, One Health Group, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust
AGM/EGM
Amcomri, Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Blue Star Capital, EPE Special Opportunities, Fidelity Japan Trust, Gem Resources, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Kinovo, Kingfisher, LifeSafe Holdings, Poolbeg Pharma
Tuesday 24 June
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Carnival, City of London Investment Group, CML Microsystems, Foresight Environmental Infrastructure, Gear4music, Intercede, LBG Media, SThree, Telecom Plus, TPXimpact Holding
AGM/EGM
Atalaya Mining Copper, Chapel Down Group, Chesterfield Resources, Dar Global, EJF Investments, Elixirr International, European Assets Trust, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, ICG Enterprise Trust, Kooth, Praetura Growth VCT, SAGA, Skillcast Group, Spectra Systems, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund
Wednesday 25 June
Trading statements
Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB), Duke Capital, Liontrust Asset Management, ProCook, Rockwood Strategic
AGM/EGM
abrdn European Logistics Income, Anglo Asian Mining, AOTI Inc, Block Energy, Caspian Sunrise, Cora Gold, Eqtec, Facilities by ADF, Gemfields, Hamak Gold, Hydrogen Utopia International, Kelso Group, Logistics Development Group, Oriole Resources, Prospex Energy, Sanderson Design Group, SuperSeed Capital, THG, Vertu Motors, World Chess, Zinnwald Lithium
Thursday 26 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include B&M European Value Retail, British American Tobacco and Premier Foods.
Trading statements
Cake Box Holdings, Foresight Group, Inchcape, James Latham, Moonpig Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:MOON), Patria Private Equity Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Serco, Time Finance, Volex
AGM/EGM
3i Group, 80 Mile, Africa Opportunity Fund, Amicorp FS (UK), British American Investment Trust, Built Cybernetics, Creo Medical Group, Critical Mineral Resources, CT Automotive Group, Datalex, Dianomi, Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Engage XR Holdings, Fiinu, GenIP, Ingenta, Mast Energy Developments, Medcaw Investments, NAHL Group, Next 15 Group, Northcoders Group, Ondine Biomedical, Roquefort Therapeutics, Seascape Energy Asia, Spirent Communications, Trainline
Friday 27 June
Trading statements
Various Eateries
AGM/EGM
4basebio, Brave Bison, Cambridge Cognition, Fragrant Prosperity Holdings, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Jersey Oil and Gas, KRM22, Likewise Group, MicroSalt, Rockhopper Exploration, Surgical Innovations, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Union Jack Oil
