Martine Croxall: The ii Family Money Show
You can listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
As one of the most recognisable faces on BBC News, Martine Croxall has covered some of the world’s biggest stories. She has also – briefly – been the story. She and Gabby look back on her first job earning £1.40 an hour, why she’s always tried to avoid being in debt, and how working for the BBC has put her pay and personal views in the spotlight.
- Invest with ii: Open an investment Account | General Investing with ii | Interactive investor Offers
Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.
The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks