Martine Croxall: The ii Family Money Show

30th May 2023 09:24

Gabby Logan from interactive investor

As one of the most recognisable faces on BBC News, Martine Croxall has covered some of the world’s biggest stories. She has also – briefly – been the story. She and Gabby look back on her first job earning £1.40 an hour, why she’s always tried to avoid being in debt, and how working for the BBC has put her pay and personal views in the spotlight.

