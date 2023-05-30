Martine Croxall: The ii Family Money Show

You can listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

As one of the most recognisable faces on BBC News, Martine Croxall has covered some of the world’s biggest stories. She has also – briefly – been the story. She and Gabby look back on her first job earning £1.40 an hour, why she’s always tried to avoid being in debt, and how working for the BBC has put her pay and personal views in the spotlight.

