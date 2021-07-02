Interactive Investor

Millennial money: top pension tip, hot investing themes and a share mistake

2nd July 2021 14:17

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

Millennial money expert and financial journalist Iona Bain talks about her latest book, Own It! How our generation can invest our way to a better future.

The Young Money blogger explains why there has never been a better time to start investing and shares details of her best and worst investment decisions, her personal investing diary, as well as her number one tip for a happy retirement.

10 episode highlights

00:58 Nervous about investing?

05:08 Can I start investing before I have paid off my student loan?

07:03 interactive investor’s Moira O’Neill on the ‘£100 test’ and an investing vs gambling mindset

11:04 Iona’s number one pensions’ tip

12:18 The ‘death' of the state pension has been greatly exaggerated

14:18 A personal investing diary

16:11 Political activist and famous feminist Gloria Steinem said ‘dreaming is form of planning’ and how it relates to investing

17:43 Future themes to be excited about: Iona’s areas of interest and portfolio positioning

20:15 Iona’s best and worst investments

21:22 My FOMO share mistake

Own It! is out now and available from Harriman House or all good bookstores. Buy Own It! from Harriman House and use this special code II30 to order the book for 30% discount (plus p&p). Offer ends 1 Sept 2021.

