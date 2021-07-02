Millennial money: top pension tip, hot investing themes and a share mistake
2nd July 2021 14:17
Loading
Share on
Millennial money expert and financial journalist Iona Bain talks about her latest book, Own It! How our generation can invest our way to a better future.
The Young Money blogger explains why there has never been a better time to start investing and shares details of her best and worst investment decisions, her personal investing diary, as well as her number one tip for a happy retirement.
10 episode highlights
00:58 Nervous about investing?
05:08 Can I start investing before I have paid off my student loan?
07:03 interactive investor’s Moira O’Neill on the ‘£100 test’ and an investing vs gambling mindset
11:04 Iona’s number one pensions’ tip
12:18 The ‘death' of the state pension has been greatly exaggerated
14:18 A personal investing diary
16:11 Political activist and famous feminist Gloria Steinem said ‘dreaming is form of planning’ and how it relates to investing
17:43 Future themes to be excited about: Iona’s areas of interest and portfolio positioning
20:15 Iona’s best and worst investments
21:22 My FOMO share mistake
Own It! is out now and available from Harriman House or all good bookstores. Buy Own It! from Harriman House and use this special code II30 to order the book for 30% discount (plus p&p). Offer ends 1 Sept 2021.
- Want to learn more about the world of investing? Visit our Knowledge Centre
- Don't be shy, ask ii…am I saving enough for a decent retirement?
- Examine the pension savings habits of investors at different life stages
- Find out more about our QuickStart funds to help you start investing: ii.co.uk/quick-start-funds
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.