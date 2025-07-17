Must read: FTSE 100 airlines a drag, Diploma, Ocado, UK jobs

GLOBAL MARKETS

The FTSE 100 is staging gains, with Diploma (LSE:DPLM) leading the charge after it upgraded its full-year organic growth outlook to 10%. However, the airlines are weighing on the blue-chip index with easyJet (LSE:EZJ) at the bottom of the basket, dragging International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) down with it.

Within the FTSE 250, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO) is at the top of the mid-cap basket, with a double digit percentage gain after reporting a rise in underlying first half earnings and reiterating its guidance.

US futures are pointing to a mixed open after markets see-sawed on Wednesday after Trump suggested he could fire Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell but later went back on the idea. Earnings continue to dominate, with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) kicking off results from the tech sector today. The big surprise from the financial sector so far this earnings season has been an improvement in investment banking fees, particularly for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

UK UNEMPLOYMENT

In the three months to May, the UK unemployment rate hit 4.7%, ahead of expectations and its highest since 2021. Regular pay excluding bonuses rose by 5% year-on-year to a near three-year low. The number of payrolled employees decreased by 0.1% in June, down by 41,000 and the number of vacancies fell by 56,000 on the quarter to 727,000 in April to June, the 36th quarterly drop in vacancies.

Amid the domestic and international economic uncertainty, employers are taking a cautious approach, refraining from taking on the fixed costs of extra staff where possible. Data this week paints a rather gloomy picture for the UK economy with disappointing GDP, inflation and employment data.

Although inflation came in hotter-than-expected, the Bank of England is expected to look through this, focusing instead on the deteriorating growth outlook and jobs market weakness, with the central bank still likely to cut rates by 25 basis points next month and the same again before year-end.