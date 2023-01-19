My adventurous financial plans for 2023

Rachel Lacey reveals why her financial priorities are changing and how planning for adventure is helping her save more in 2023.

Somewhere in that hazy week between Christmas and new year, me and my husband sloped off for a dog walk without the kids.

While I’d love to say that we whiled away an hour talking about the books we were reading, the films we wanted to watch or what had gone down at the pub the night before, our thoughts were very much focused on the future.

Specifically we ended up talking about money (who says romance is dead?) and what we were working towards. While lots of people might yearn to buy a holiday home or move to the countryside, we concluded that, as things stood, we didn’t really have much in the way of financial, or even lifestyle goals.

In fact, if you asked us what we’re saving for, we’d probably just come up with something hugely unspecific like ‘to be a bit better off’ or ‘to not have to work until we’re 80’. If pressed, we might say we’d like to help our kids with the cost of going to university, or to help them buy their first homes.

But while we certainly do like the idea of retiring in comfort and giving our kids a bit of a leg-up, they are slightly generic as financial goals go, not to mention a bit vague.

Countless studies have shown that if you set specific goals and put in place a plan, you’re far more likely to achieve them. And any financial adviser will agree that goal-setting is a vital part of the financial planning process; goals give you focus, they motivate you and trigger new behaviours.

When it comes to retirement, new year can be a great time to plan ahead, think about how much income you want in retirement and much you need to invest to meet those goals.

As for us, although we’re saving for retirement, we hadn’t really thought much about our shorter and medium-term financial goals.

We don’t even know yet whether our two boys will want to go to uni and, quite frankly, the thought of them needing their own home feels a little ‘distant’ at this stage.

So as sensible as our ‘goals’ might be, at the moment they aren’t enough to really motivate or drive us to save as much as we can, which is ultimately what having a goal should be all about.

But as our walk went on – and moved on from sensible conversations about money – I did end up have something of a moment of clarity.

We ended up getting a bit reminiscent and started chatting about the holidays we’d had this year.

We’d struck holiday gold in 2022. As the world opened up after the pandemic, we were finally able to have a few weeks away in Florida, courtesy of a lockdown redundancy payment. It was a trip we’d wanted to do for years.