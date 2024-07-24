My favourite stock in this fiercely competitive sector

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Coca-Cola followed up with a more encouraging second quarter and, in contrast, it raised its guidance for the full year. Revenue for the latest three months rose 3.3% to $12.4 billion, thanks partly to a 6.6% increase in sales of concentrates. Price increases plus a change in the sales mix towards higher priced products contributed an extra 9%. Sales would actually have shown a 15% increase but for adverse currency changes and the disposal of some parts of the business. Having pretty much saturated developed markets – but at least holding its own in those countries – the drinks maker is expanding in emerging markets, most notably India, Brazil and the Philippines, where large young populations offer scope for additional thirst quenching. Operating margins were helped by a more lucrative refranchising of bottling, so pre-tax profits were 5.1% higher at just over $3 billion. ii view: Coca-Cola beats Wall Street forecasts

Where to invest in Q3 2024? Four experts have their say The forecast for growth in organic revenue, which had already been upgraded from 6-7% to 8-9% less than three months ago, was further raised to 9-10%. Earnings per share are now expected to come in 5-6% higher compared with previous guidance of 4-5%. Coca-Cola shares have had a strong run over the past nine months and now stand at $65, where the fundamentals are not quite as favourable for investors as at Pepsi: a PE of 26.2 and a yield of 2.9%. The current share price has proved to be a ceiling several times over the past two-and-a-half years.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Hobson’s choice: I have generally favoured buying Coca-Cola rather than Pepsi, and the former is certainly doing better at the moment. However, that seems to have been the view of other investors, hence the better performance of Coca-Cola shares. Although the choice is tougher at this stage, I am going to stick with the real thing – it has to be Coke. The shares have risen after my two previous recommendations and I believe the ceiling will be broken. Pepsi is just about a buy, as the dividend offers consolation if the shares refuse to budge. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

