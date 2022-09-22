National Insurance rise U-turn

The reversal of the 1.25% increase in National Insurance would result in an annual saving of £218 per year for someone earning £30,000, rising to £468 per year for someone earning £50,000, according to calculations by interactive investor .

Workers with an annual salary of £20,000 would save £93 under the policy, while someone earning £80,000 would be £843 better off - £1,093 for someone on a £100,000 yearly wage.

Salary 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 Current NI 984 2,309 3,634 4,959 5,311 5,636 5,961 6,286 6,611 After NI reduction 892 2,092 3,292 4,492 4,719 4,919 5,119 5,319 5,519 Tax saving (£) 93 218 343 468 593 718 843 968 1,093

Source: interactive investor

Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor: “Most workers will receive a bumper pay packet in November following the reversal of the 1.25% rise in National Insurance.

“Scrapping the rise in National Insurance will go some way in easing the cost-of-living squeeze on many household budgets – to the tune of £218 per year for someone earning £30,000, rising to £468 per year for someone earning £50,000. Many lowers earners won’t see a change in their wages.

“Revealing the news on the eve of the emergency mini-Budget suggests that the chancellor could pull an even bigger rabbit out of the hat to further ease the cost-of-living burden on consumers.

“Whether the measures will be enough to pull the UK economy out of the inflation-stoked malaise remains to be seen. The concern is the need to address swelling public debt after the colossal spend on Covid and cost-of-living support measures has been kicked the into the long grass.”