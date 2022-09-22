National Insurance rise U-turn
- The reversal of the 1.25% increase in National Insurance would result in an annual saving of £218 per year for someone earning £30,000, rising to £468 per year for someone earning £50,000, according to calculations by interactive investor.
- Workers with an annual salary of £20,000 would save £93 under the policy, while someone earning £80,000 would be £843 better off - £1,093 for someone on a £100,000 yearly wage.
|
Salary
|
20,000
|
30,000
|
40,000
|
50,000
|
60,000
|
70,000
|
80,000
|
90,000
|
100,000
|
Current NI
|
984
|
2,309
|
3,634
|
4,959
|
5,311
|
5,636
|
5,961
|
6,286
|
6,611
|
After NI reduction
|
892
|
2,092
|
3,292
|
4,492
|
4,719
|
4,919
|
5,119
|
5,319
|
5,519
|
Tax saving (£)
|
93
|
218
|
343
|
468
|
593
|
718
|
843
|
968
|
1,093
Source: interactive investor
Commenting, Myron Jobson, Senior Personal Finance Analyst, interactive investor: “Most workers will receive a bumper pay packet in November following the reversal of the 1.25% rise in National Insurance.
“Scrapping the rise in National Insurance will go some way in easing the cost-of-living squeeze on many household budgets – to the tune of £218 per year for someone earning £30,000, rising to £468 per year for someone earning £50,000. Many lowers earners won’t see a change in their wages.
“Revealing the news on the eve of the emergency mini-Budget suggests that the chancellor could pull an even bigger rabbit out of the hat to further ease the cost-of-living burden on consumers.
“Whether the measures will be enough to pull the UK economy out of the inflation-stoked malaise remains to be seen. The concern is the need to address swelling public debt after the colossal spend on Covid and cost-of-living support measures has been kicked the into the long grass.”
