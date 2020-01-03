Next is bullish, but what about the share price?

After opening 1.4% higher, Next shares quickly fell back. Our head of markets explains why.

As many retailers bemoan the current trading environment and struggle accordingly, Next (LSE:NXT) continues its strong march ahead. Another concern around the sector is the extent to which Black Friday sales may simply have brought forward transactions which would have happened anyway during the festive period. Again, Next has no such concerns, with full-price sales – including a boost from items bought on credit in the form of interest income – rising 5.2% year-on-year. Indeed, the outperformance has exceeded the company’s own expectations, and the resulting profit upgrade is a welcome development. Expected full-price sales growth is expected to be nearly 4%, the earnings per share guidance has been increased by around 5%, and the profit number likely to hit £727 million from the previously guided £725 million. Meanwhile, the long-standing jewel in the crown that is the online business has surged ahead yet again, with year-to-date full-price sales ahead by 12.1%, an important contributor where online and retail sales are roughly equally split across the business.