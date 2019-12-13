10 star shares for the future

Since the last Decision Engine update five weeks ago, dotDigital (LSE:DOTD), a developer of digital marketing software, and Softcat (LSE:SCT), a hardware and software reseller, have joined the Decision Engine. They take the total number of shares ranked to 30.

Think of a football club. A portfolio is the first team. The first team is picked from the squad, which is all the companies currently available for investment whether they are in the first team or in the reserves. The Decision Engine is my squad, the shares I have scored and know well enough to invest in. It is ranked to make it easier to choose which shares to pick for the first team. The top, say, 20 shares, in my opinion, make a good portfolio.

Thirty is a large number of shares for one person to keep tabs on, while also scouting for new opportunities. It may not be the maximum squad size, but it feels close. To keep the squad manageable, and improve its quality over time, I must swap weaker squad members for stronger new recruits as I discover them.

Companies “at risk”

You might think that the lowest scoring companies would be at highest risk of expulsion from the Decision Engine. That bottom ranked James Halstead (LSE:JHD), a manufacturer of vinyl flooring, will be the first up against the wall when a new share gets a high score. But James Halstead and most of the other low-ranking shares are not at risk, at least not imminently. Before I explain why, let me remind you of the criteria I use to score the shares.

There are five, each of which is scored out of two to give a total out of 10. They are:

1. Profitability: Does the company make good money?

2. Risks: What could prevent it from growing profitably?

3. Strategy: How will it overcome these challenges?

4. Fairness: Will we all benefit?

5. Value: Are the shares cheap?

The table below shows how each company scores in the first five columns on the left, as well as the total score (the column c1 is profitability, c2 is risks, c3 is strategy, c4 is fairness, and c5 is value):