Nigel Wilson of L&G interview: ‘my generation has done a number of selfish things’

Can slow and steady win the investment race? Find out in Slow Money, a new podcast all about investing that is sustainable in every sense.

In the first episode, interactive investor’s Becky O'Connor speaks to Nigel Wilson, chief executive of pensions, insurance and investment giant Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), which is responsible for managing more than £1.3 trillion on behalf of customers. Nigel is a big believer in patient capital and during his time at L&G has pioneered sustainable investment strategies such as affordable housing, infrastructure and even science parks, which millions of people have indirectly invested in through their pensions.

Listen now for your antidote to crypto craziness, GameStop-style gambling, Reddit routs and all the anxiety that comes with chasing the fast money and trying to get rich quick.

It’s time to get rich, slow.