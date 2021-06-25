Nigel Wilson of L&G interview: ‘my generation has done a number of selfish things’
25th June 2021 11:21
Loading
Share on
Can slow and steady win the investment race? Find out in Slow Money, a new podcast all about investing that is sustainable in every sense.
In the first episode, interactive investor’s Becky O'Connor speaks to Nigel Wilson, chief executive of pensions, insurance and investment giant Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), which is responsible for managing more than £1.3 trillion on behalf of customers. Nigel is a big believer in patient capital and during his time at L&G has pioneered sustainable investment strategies such as affordable housing, infrastructure and even science parks, which millions of people have indirectly invested in through their pensions.
Listen now for your antidote to crypto craziness, GameStop-style gambling, Reddit routs and all the anxiety that comes with chasing the fast money and trying to get rich quick.
It’s time to get rich, slow.
- Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
- Want to invest ethically? ii’s ACE 40 list of ethical investments can help
- Mind & Money: investing in line with your values
- Ethical investing jargon buster
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.