‘No need to wait for ISA reform’

interactive investor urges investors not to wait for full ISA reform – but instead, to take control of their ISAs themselves and look at fees and charges

Research shows that half of investors (52%)* say fair charges are among the top three most important criteria when choosing who to invest with

Many leading voices in the financial services industry, including those from interactive investor, the number one flat-fee investment platform, have been calling on the government to overhaul the complex ISA system for years. Last month’s Autumn Statement revealed a number of reforms coming down the pipeline for ISAs, but ii urges that investors can take control of their ISAs themselves, now, and ultimately – confidently build their long-term wealth and financial futures without having to wait.

Why wait for the reform, when there are steps investors can take now…

There’s no need to wait for the reforms in last month's announcement to come to full fruition; iiis encouraging consumers to take control now – check ISA fees, consolidate, and ultimately save themselves a lot of money over the long term.

Investors want to be charged differently

ii research showed that half (52%) of investors place fair charges among the top three most important criteria when selecting who to invest with*. In the same research, a staggering two-thirds (67%) think firms should use a fixed subscription fee, rather than charges based on a percentage of their investments*.

Bringing ISA charges out of the dark and into the light

Most investment platforms charge their customers by a percentage of assets, and this adds complexity. It means it’s harder for their customers to figure out exactly how much they are being charged each year. Investors shouldn’t have to get their calculators out.

In fact, and understandably – with charges still ‘in the dark’ for many individual investors, there is still a common misconception that investors are not paying anything in fees.

To illustrate the possible savings investors can enjoy by moving to a simple and transparent ISA charging structure, ii asked independent consultancy, the lang cat, to run some comparison figures for ii versus Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, and Fidelity Personal Investing, using different pot sizes.

The data below demonstrates the real impact charges have on investors’ wealth, with percentage-based charging leading to greater costs over time.

And it’s not just the largest pot sizes where you see the impact. The data below shows that over one year, with a pot of £20,000, investors would be paying 50% more with Hargreaves Lansdown than they would with ii. At £50,000, investors would be paying more than twice as much in fees with Hargreaves. Think of how this accumulates over time.

Annual cost breakdown