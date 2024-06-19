Nvidia now world’s biggest public company after passing Microsoft

A valuation bigger than the entire London market today put NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) on top of the world as it continues a run that’s also powered a series of S&P 500 index records.

Nvidia’s $3.335 trillion (£2.620 trillion) tag ousted Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) (£3.317 trillion) as the biggest public company after last night’s 3.5% share price rise took this year’s advance to 180% or $2.1 trillion (£1.6 trillion).

As recently as October 2022, Nvidia was the 18th largest in the S&P 500 worth less than $300 billion. The surge, which has been fuelled by Nvidia’s 80% share of the rapidly-expanding market for AI chips, has accounted for 35% of this year’s gains by the S&P 500.

The leading benchmark closed last night at a fresh record of 5487, having comfortably outperformed the expectations of US investors through a jump of 16% this year.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said this morning: “I don’t think there has been an example anywhere in history of the largest company in the world growing so quickly.”

The latest surge for the Nvidia valuation follows this month’s 10-for-1 stock split, which has made the company more affordable to many retail investors at last night’s price of $135.

Nvidia’s remarkable success follows soaring demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), ensuring that its quarterly results have comfortably exceeded the high bar set by analysts and its own management team led by Jensen Huang (pictured).