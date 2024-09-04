Nvidia stock slump heightens fear of September crash

A familiar September chill hung over global markets today as the S&P 500 index opened lower and AI chipmaker NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) added to the biggest one-day valuation decline on record.

Nvidia took a $279 billion hit when shares reversed 9.5% in Tuesday’s bleak post-holiday session as Wall Street experienced a rerun of the volatility seen at the start of August.

The heavy selling, which was linked to US recession fears on the back of poor manufacturing figures, came in the first dealings of what’s typically a poor month for returns.

UBS Global Wealth Management points out that the S&P 500 index has fallen in each of the last four years and in seven of the last 10.

It added: “This historical context may help explain why Tuesday's move could be signalling a broader risk-off sentiment as investors brace for potential volatility.”

Attention will now turn to the US labour market and Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for August. Another disappointing release could heighten recession fears and prompt the Federal Reserve to take more aggressive action on 17-18 September and following meetings.

Uncertainty about the economic growth outlook particularly impacts companies with cyclical revenue streams, including those at many technology companies.

The shares of Nvidia have shown signs of strain since the company reported earnings last week that were better than forecast but not in the same league as previous results.

The pressure continued after last night’s opening bell when Bloomberg reported that the US Justice Department sent subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies in an antitrust investigation.