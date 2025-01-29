Odds very much favour buying this stock now

Energy is one of the sectors that should benefit from President Donald Trump’s promise to “drill, baby, drill” for oil, yet one of the key support players has warned of potentially lower activity in North America this year. A sharp fall in the company’s share price has opened up a buying opportunity. The world’s second-largest energy services company is Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL),and it should be riding the crest of a wave after a great final quarter in 2024 when it beat analysts’ profit forecasts. Invest with ii: Buy US Stocks from UK | Most-traded US Stocks | Cashback Offers Net income in the quarter was up 7.7% to $615 million despite revenue narrowly falling short of forecasts at $5.61 billion. North America accounts for almost 40% of turnover, so a 9% fall in revenue there was a blow. In contrast, international markets thrived, with revenue 2.4% higher thanks to higher demand for drilling and pressure pumping in the North Sea and Asia. On the whole, it was not a bad year. More than $2.6 billion free cash flow was generated and $1.6 billion was distributed to shareholders. However, Halliburton is cautious on prospects for the coming year with the supply of oil seen as remaining in excess of demand. It believes revenue will be flat as the oil industry will be reluctant to spend on exploration and production until supply and demand come closer into balance. Surprisingly, the company believes this will be especially true in North America despite Trump’s bravado. On the plus side, Halliburton has a strong balance sheet and should continue to generate cash this year. Oil shares to watch in 2025

Oil price outlook for 2025 The shares have been on a downward trajectory since peaking at just over $40 last April but seem to be bottoming out after hitting $26 in mid-December. Investors should note that over the past 10 months there have been several dead cat bounces, notably at $33, $31 and $28, so the current $27 could be an equally false dawn.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. However, the shares have found support between $25 and $30 over the past three years and should do so again. The price/earnings (PE) ratio of just below 10 prices in quite a lot of bad news while the yield of 2.5% looks very safe given the strong cash flow. Hobson’s choice: It really does look as if the market is putting too much emphasis on Halliburton’s cautious tone instead of the reality of a likely upturn in business in North America coupled with steady progress elsewhere. The potential downside looks limited to a $2 slippage at most while the upside is all the way to previous peaks at $41, which is $14 above the current level. The odds very much favour buying now with a view to taking profits at $40. That argument will take on even greater strength if, against the odds, there is slippage to $25. 14 stocks expected to move sharply after posting results

Why it’s not over for Nvidia or these mega-cap tech stocks Update: New Year, new chief executive, same old problems at aircraft maker Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). Commercial aircraft sales were down heavily in the fourth quarter, which was hardly a surprise given the adverse publicity surrounding aircraft safety plus a damaging strike. The company warns it will make a larger-than-expected loss for the final quarter of 2024 after taking into account the strike, the cost of the agreement with workers and one-off costs in its defence unit. Revenue will be well down on the previous fourth quarter and lower than analysts’ forecasts. The shares are inexplicably up to nearly $180 from November’s low of $140, yet there has been no good news since then. The current level gives an excellent opportunity to sell. What on earth is the point of investing in a company that makes losses, has a damaged reputation and will not be in a position to pay a dividend in the foreseeable future? Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

