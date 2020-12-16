One of the few sectors that still looks cheap

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

With share price indices in the United States hitting new highs, it is hard to spot worthy sectors that have been left behind in the recovery from the Spring stock market slump. One possibility is to look at energy stocks such as Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

It is possible to argue that Covid-19 has taken a toll on the US economy and that, with the epidemic still raging across many states, there will continue to be an impact on production and employment well into the New Year. This would inevitably reduce demand for gas and electricity and thus hit the profitability of energy companies, which tend to have substantial fixed costs.

However, the same argument would apply across a range of sectors, yet investors have not baulked at pushing the Dow Jones Average above 30,000 for the first time. By all accounts, energy shares are looking comparatively cheap.

And energy is one area where new President Joe Biden has distinct views, ones that will be put into effect from day one of his term of office. He proposes a greener energy policy. That will be a distinct bonus for companies with facilities for renewable energy.

Duke is one of the largest US utilities, selling electricity and gas to customers in North and South Carolina, Indiana, Florida, Ohio and Kentucky. It also owns energy infrastructure.

Duke is at last marginally ahead of the $90 at which it began the year, having been as low as $64. It did briefly top $100 before the Covid-19 crisis set in and should do again next year, hopefully for a longer period of time.