We name the types of index funds and ETFs that require minimal maintenance, and explain why care needs to be taken with the more exotic strategies.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are meant to be straightforward. They track the performance of a given market index, so there is no need to worry about trying to pick the fund that will outperform. They come with remarkably low charges – just a handful of basis points in the cheapest cases. And they’re listed on recognised stock markets, so you’ll always be able to get in and out of the fund quickly and easily.

So far so good, but there’s a problem. The simplicity and transparency of ETFs have proved so popular with investors that fund managers have been tempted into coming up with ever more clever wheezes to grab their share of the market. And in the process, they have introduced complexity and opacity.

Leveraged ETFs not for the faint-hearted

The result, warns Dimitar Boyadzhiev, a senior analyst for manager research at investment analyst Morningstar, is that ETF investors who think they’re getting a simple product they can buy and hold for the long term may actually be getting something very different.

“The marketing of these products is challenging,” Boyadzhiev warns. “You may well not want to be in them for long.”

Regulators are growing concerned about this issue. In May, in the US, the world’s most-evolved ETF market, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) issued a call for feedback on ETF sales practices for “complex products” following a surge in trading of these funds by US retail investors.

“The number of accounts trading in complex products and options has increased significantly in recent years,” Finra said. “Investors may not fully understand the attendant risks”.

In the UK, meanwhile, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recognised that the ETF market can be a place where marketing bravado can sometimes trump investor protection. For example, it is currently refusing to authorise ETFs offering exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Where, then, does the greatest risk in the ETF market lie? Well, the most fundamental question of all may be whether you want to be in passive funds at all right now.

“The market environment has greatly changed recently and looks very favourable for active managers going forward,” argues Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor. “Truly active, high-conviction managers who are more pragmatic, and style agnostic in their approaches have the opportunity to outperform given current volatility and dispersion in market leadership and valuations.”

The three buckets index funds and ETFs fall into

1) Plain vanilla

Food for thought – but many investors will still want passive funds for at least some parts of their portfolio. In which case, Morningstar’s Boyadzhiev argues that broadly speaking, you can divide passive investing into three buckets. First, there are the original plain vanilla ETFs or index funds that track indices such as the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500.

These are simple vehicles that often serve as the bedrock of investors’ portfolios, Boyadzhiev points out, offering a cheap way to secure exposure to core stock markets.

“Generally speaking, these are reasonable buy and hold funds,” he adds. “The only caveat to that is that if you’re aiming for a particular asset allocation, you will need to rebalance your investments in these ETFs from time to time, because as each market performs differently, you’ll move away from your starting target.”

Still, assuming your investment objectives don’t change, that might mean checking in with these funds as infrequently as once a year. By contrast, Boyadzhiev’s second group of ETFs will require more frequent attention.