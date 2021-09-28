Vanguard LifeStrategy range: can active multi-asset funds compete?

It has been a notable decade for Vanguard’s LifeStrategy fund range. Since launching in June 2011, these low-cost, passive multi-asset funds have trounced most of their active peers – attracting more than £34 billion in the process.

Vanguard’s ready-made portfolios hold a collection of index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and are effectively managed by a computer. Each LifeStrategy fund holds a different proportion of shares, ranging from 20% to 100%, with the remainder in bonds. Three of the funds; the 20% Equity, 60% Equity and 80% Equity versions form part of interactive investor’s Quick-start Funds range that offer a simple starting point for investors.

Over the years, investors have been drawn to the funds’ low charges and simple approach. Each portfolio has an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of only 0.22%, which includes the annual management fee and total expenses paid by the fund. By comparison, a typical OCF for an actively managed multi-asset fund is around 1%, according to Defaqto. Multi-manager funds, which invest in other funds, tend to be even more expensive with an average ongoing charge of 1.14%.

What’s more, performance across the LifeStrategy range has been stellar over three, five and 10 years. The LifeStrategy 20% Equity fund, which allocates 20% to shares and 80% to bonds, has outperformed all its actively managed peers over the 10 years to the end of August, according to Morningstar’s data. The fund returned 77.5%, which compares to 52.6% by the average fund in the Investment Association’s Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares sector.

A similar trend is in place for most of the other funds in the range. Over the 10-year period, the LifeStrategy 40% Equity fund outperformed 94% of its active multi-asset competitors with a 105.8% return. The 60% Equity strategy beat 84% of its peers with a 138.5% rise, while the 80% Equity fund outperformed 93% of active competitors with a 174.6% gain.

This success rate tails off for the LifeStrategy 100% Equity strategy, which beat only 46% of its active peers. Its returns are impressive nonetheless: the strategy is up 213.4% over the 10-year period.

Active funds fall short

In light of LifeStrategy’s decade of success, some investors question whether active multi-asset funds – whose main goal is to outperform the market – are actually capable of achieving what they set out to do.

Paul Lothian, a director at financial advice firm Verus Wealth, is one such critic. He believes there are far too many sub-standard active multi-asset funds out there.

“Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range is successful because it provides market returns at a low cost, almost inevitably outperforming the majority of more expensive competitor funds over reasonable time periods,” he says.

In his opinion, active multi-asset funds tend to hug or lag their benchmarks on account of their higher costs. For example, an investor can end up paying an extra 70 to 80 basis points in charges in comparison to the LifeStrategy range, which puts these active funds at a notable disadvantage from the start.

Nick Lincoln, founder of Values to Vision Financial Planning, echoes these sentiments, commenting: “There is no place for active multi-asset funds. Net of costs you are going to trail the market and that is what Vanguard have proven.”

Adam Millson, manager research analyst at Morningstar, says the success of the LifeStrategy range illustrates the difficulty active managers have had in outperforming the index over a full market cycle.

Part of the reason behind this, in his opinion, is down to active funds’ tendency to incorporate tactical tilts to express shorter-term views – and these can be hard to get right consistently over the long run.

This leads to the question, is passive the best or only way to approach multi-asset investing?

Lee Smythe, managing director of financial advice firm Smythe & Walter, believes the issue is more nuanced. While he holds Vanguard LifeStrategy’s range on behalf of a wide number of clients and is happy with the returns, he says this does not preclude active multi-asset funds from delivering too.

“While the LifeStrategy range has performed well over the last 10 years, everything is relative. Although I would hope that our clients are pleased with the results, they would not see Vanguard as the particular ‘standout’ holding in their portfolios,” he explains.

Smythe says investors should consider holding active multi-asset funds because of their potential to outperform passive options by taking a more proactive investment approach – and his clients’ investments in the Liontrust Sustainable Future and Royal London Sustainable fund ranges have done just this.

“These funds have significantly outperformed the corresponding Vanguard LifeStrategy funds over three, five and, where available, 10 years,” he adds.