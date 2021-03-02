Funds and trusts for a hands-off approach

Investors come in numerous shapes and sizes, and many would rather not shoulder the responsibility of creating and managing their own diversified, balanced portfolio. They may feel they don’t know enough, or have more interesting or pressing things to do, or that fund selection is a job where professional input really pays off.

Others may want a solid, well-managed ‘core’ to their portfolio, and will then channel their energies into smaller holdings in racier or more specialist ‘satellite’ holdings.

What are the options if you want hands-off investment? For DIY investors there are ready-made solutions in the shape of multi-manager and multi-asset funds and trusts, and the model portfolios (including those on interactive investor).

The challenge is to understand the differences between the various alternatives, and to identify the highest quality and most appropriate funds for your own circumstances, so let’s work through the options.

Multi-manager funds

Instead of investing directly in individual shares, as most equity funds do, the managers of multi-manager funds identify other managers and allocate different parts of the portfolio to them. In many cases they include exposure to other asset classes, including bonds and property.

Multi-managers build their portfolios in several ways. Some managers within large investment houses create ‘packages’ of mainly in-house funds; others select funds run by external managers in a ‘best of class’ approach; and others again provide the chosen fund managers with their own bespoke mandate – Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST), for example, tasks each fund manager to invest in their 20 best stocks.

Each option has its own advantages. As Ben Yearsley, a director at Shore Financial Planning, observes, the use of external funds “makes it easier to change underlying funds if performance slips or a manager moves”, while specific mandates “help reduce costs and give the multi-manager more control over how the money is managed”. The in-house route, meanwhile, keeps costs low but limits choice.

Multi-asset funds

Multi-asset funds package up a mix of different asset classes, mainly using the expertise of different fund managers.

Some invest directly shares and bonds. Here the focus is often primarily on capital preservation. Highly regarded examples of the latter include Troy Trojan fund, Ruffer Investment Company (LSE:RICA) and Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) trust.

In many cases multi-asset funds are designed as core holdings providing a specific target balance of risk and return: many leading managers, including BMO, Premier, Jupiter and Janus Henderson, run ranges of funds including cautious, balanced and adventurous options.

For example, Janus Henderson’s main multi-asset range comprises seven funds with differing levels of equity risk, which invest in a mix of in-house and external actively managed funds and passives. The manager also runs a core monthly income range that keeps costs down by using mainly passives and internal funds.

One key attraction of this type of multi-asset fund in particular is professional asset allocation and risk management. James de Bunsen, portfolio manager in the multi-asset team at Janus Henderson, explains how big a deal this can be for investors.

“Good asset allocation requires detailed understanding of macro-economics and market dynamics,” he says. “It also requires an in-depth understanding of the drivers and sensitivities of all the different asset classes, and especially of which ones will add to your risk, diversify it or hedge it.”