Private Investor Performance Index Q2 2021

Scotland outperforms rest of UK in Q2, followed by the North East of England, South-West England and the Channel Islands

Scottish Mortgage, Alliance Trust and Fundsmith Equity were among the most held among all age categories, while AstraZeneca, Lloyds and Royal Dutch Shell are among the most widely held by the over-55s.

interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, has today published its latest Private Investor Performance Index*.

With interactive investor’s customer performance data now going back 18 months, the index charts the performance highs and lows since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the UK, and breaks down performance into more recent time periods.

During the past year and a half, the average ii customer account is up 9.9% in median average terms, way ahead of the 0.2% for the FTSE All-Share, highlighting the advantages of having a globally diversified portfolio. But it is behind the 26.2% return of the FTSE World Index.

Over 18 months, 12 months and three months to 30 June 2021, the 18- 24 age category has outperformed all other age groups. This group has much greater exposure to investment trusts compared to the average interactive investor customer account (33.8% versus 21.5%). Exposure to investment trusts can boost performance in a rising market but be a drag in a falling market. That’s because many investment trusts can gear (borrow) to enhance returns.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor, says: “Our Private Investor Performance Index offers a useful barometer of how private investors are faring, whatever the weather. The past 18 months have been challenging emotionally, socially and economically, and although our customers’ investment portfolios fared well, it’s a time we would not want to repeat.

“Successful investing means taking a long-term view, avoiding knee-jerk decisions, and diversifying well, which we have seen many customers doing to navigate the storms. During a period when we have often heard about younger investors ramping up their risk profiles, our data suggests that the cliches might need revising.”

Quarter 2 and beyond

The average ii customer portfolio, in median average terms, grew by 5.4% in Q2 2021. This was a little behind the FTSE All-Share index (up 5.6%) and compared to 7.5 for the FTSE World Index.

In the past six months, the average ii customer portfolio was up 8.7% compared to 11.1% for the FTSE All-Share and 11.9% for the FTSE All World.

Over the past 12 months, the average ii customer is up 23%, ahead of the FTSE All-Share, which was up 21.5% and only slightly behind the FTSE World index (25.5%).

While it is hard to draw too many conclusions over such a short time frame, the youngest (18-24) age cohort performed best on average in Q2, returning 6.2%, followed by the 25-34-year-olds, who returned 5.7%. The 55-64 age category performing worst over the three-month period from 1 April – 30 June, but still returning 5.2% - not far behind the average.

The 18-25-year-olds also performed the best out of all the age groups over one year (up 26%) and 18 months (up 17.2%).

At interactive investor, our customers’ assets are spread across direct equities, funds, investment trusts, ETFs and cash. The largest slice comes from direct equities (42%) and here there is a clear home bias (women have 83% of direct equities in UK stocks, and men 80%).