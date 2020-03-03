Rally at hard-hit Aggreko divides the City

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The provision of Aggreko generation capacity for major events such as the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup is a significant source of revenues for the company's industrials-based power solutions division. However, it emerged today that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed until later in the year amid fears over coronavirus.

Analysts at Citi noted that the Tokyo contract had grown in value from US$200 million to $250 million, of which some is in 2019 figures. Their forecasts model for 30% contract margins.

The Aggreko share price peaked at almost 2,500p in the aftermath of the London Olympics in 2012 before a steady decline in the following three years and unsteadiness since then.

Analysts at UBS have a “sell” recommendation and price target of 700p, pointing out that today's slightly better-than-expected 13% rise in underlying operating profits to £241 million did little to change overall consensus forecasts in the face of the coronavirus risk.

Counterparts at Jefferies, however, are more positive after reiterating their 1,150p price target. They said: “Aggreko continues to deliver in line with their objectives on capex discipline and cash collection, driving inflecting returns which we believe should re-rate the shares.”

They were particularly impressed by the £628 million in cash generated during the year, compared with £423 million the year before after a big improvement in working capital cash flows. Net debt was £584 million at the end of 2019, £102 million lower than in 2018.



The industrial part of Aggreko's power solutions division grew underlying revenues by 2% last year, but this rose to 6% when the 2018 Winter Olympics and early project management work for the Tokyo Games are excluded. Profits were down 7% in the period.

The rental solutions arm, which accounts for more than half of the group, saw underlying revenues decline 1% but profits still rose 22% after a big improvement in its operating margin to 15.9%. This reflected higher rates in key sectors within North America and emergency work in Belgium in response to power shortages.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.