Reasons to own the world’s top chip firm

Cash generation of $35.4 billion was also a company record and it meant that $5.6 billion could be paid out in very well-covered dividends and $14.2 billion in buying back stock.

Intel’s current guidance is for revenue of $18.6 billion and earnings per share of $1.39 in the current quarter, but past experience suggests that this will be erring on the side of caution. Outgoing chief executive Bob Swan says the demand for superior performance from computers remains very strong and Intel is concentrating on areas where there are opportunities for growth, such as notebooks. Production of a new generation of processors is being ramped up from the start of 2021.

The company’s caution comes from fears that events surrounding Covid-19, including possible tightening of restrictions by various governments, will continue to disrupt production and distribution not only of Intel’s products but of those of its customers. One gets the feeling that management is assuming the worst-case scenario.

Keeping ahead of the game admittedly does not come cheap. Last year $13.6 billion was invested in research and development and $14.3 billion in capital expenditure. The sale of Intel’s NAND memory and storage business to SK Hynix, a South Korean memory chips maker, for $9 billion, announced three months ago, is still pending but projections for this year assume that it will go through soon, providing cash to be ploughed into expanding the core businesses.

New chief executive Pat Gelsinger, a technologist who previously spent 30 years working for Intel, disappointed some investors by not announcing a drastic change of course, such as outsourcing more production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), but it must be to Intel’s advantage to keep as much production as possible in house and under full control.

The shares have moved erratically over the past three years between $44 and $68. They currently sit in the middle of that range just above $55. The proposed dividend increase puts the yield at 2.5% while the price/earnings ratio is an undemanding 11.2.

Hobson’s choice: Buy below $60, where there has been resistance recently. It should be possible to get in clearly under that level.

