Record markets, but I’m concerned about these hazards

Most stock markets had a reasonable first quarter of 2024. Unfortunately, rising tensions in the Middle East and persistent inflation in the West took the wind out of their sails in April. The US was hit particularly hard, with the S&P 500 falling by 4.2%, the Nasdaq losing 4.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending the month down 5%.

Fortunately, we have seen these indices recover and last week they all went on to new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 40,000 for the first time ever.

Stock market indices 2024 Index January February March 1 January to 31 March April 1 to 17 May FTSE 100 -1.3% 0.0% 4.2% 2.8% 2.4% 3.4% FTSE 250 -1.7% -1.6% 4.4% 1.0% 0.4% 3.9% Dow Jones Ind Ave 1.2% 2.2% 2.1% 5.6% -5.0% 5.8% S&P 500 1.6% 5.2% 3.1% 10.2% -4.2% 5.3% NASDAQ 1.0% 6.1% 1.8% 9.1% -4.4% 6.6% DAX 0.9% 4.6% 4.6% 10.4% -3.0% 4.3% CAC40 1.5% 3.5% 3.5% 8.8% -2.7% 2.3% Nikkei 225 8.4% 7.9% 3.1% 20.6% -4.9% 1.0% Hang Seng -9.2% 6.6% 0.2% -3.0% 7.4% 10.1% Shanghai Composite -6.3% 8.1% 0.9% 2.2% 2.1% 1.6% Sensex -0.7% 1.0% 1.6% 2.0% 1.1% -0.6% Ibovespa -4.8% 1.0% -0.7% -4.5% -1.7% 1.8%

There were a couple of factors that contributed to the April sell-off.

On 13 April, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel. This assault involved more than 300 drones and missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles, targeting various locations in Israel. The attack was in retaliation for an Israeli strike earlier in the month that killed several senior Iranian military officials in Damascus. It was also seen as a signal that Iran was committed to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Most of the incoming missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel's defence systems, with assistance from the US, France and the UK. However, this event marked a significant escalation in the already tense Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The attack, and subsequent warnings from Iran about a more severe response if Israel retaliated, heightened fears of a wider military conflict. That would disrupt not only regional, but also global economic stability, affecting trade routes, investment flows and international relations.

It’s not surprising that it spooked investors.

It also coincided with the US reporting robust economic growth, along with increasing consumer spending in the first quarter, and a strong job market. Although this would suggest that the economy was in good shape, which it probably was, it also raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve would be in a position to reduce interest rates. The thought of interest rates remaining higher for longer tends to put downward pressure on stock prices.

As part of our regular analysis, we look at how many sectors make gains each month. It is a crude measure, but quickly gives a feel for what has been happening in the markets.

In February, 24 out of the 34 sectors we usually report on went up, and in March they all did. In April, only 10 sectors made it over the line.