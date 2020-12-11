Richard Beddard: first time scoring this hugely predictable FTSE 100 stock

The remarkable thing about Bunzl’s stats is their monotonous regularity: Constant growth and constant returns. The most unsettling thing is the constant debt, which combined with modest profit margins can mean trouble for businesses when revenue falls.

But Bunzl can probably afford to carry debt. A company so consistent has not, and ought not to, have any difficulty paying the interest.

2020 and beyond

We have every reason to expect more of the same from Bunzl when it reports its results for the year to December in February 2021.

The company has reported strong growth in the nine months to September 2020 as demand for safety, health, and cleaning products jumped during the pandemic, more than compensating for slackened demand in other parts of the business.

The company was a major supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, governments, food processors and grocery stores.

With the year nearly over, Bunzl is anticipating a good result, which it will report in February, but it is more circumspect about 2021. Large orders for protection equipment are diminishing and ongoing pandemic restrictions are limiting the recovery.

Meanwhile, the acquisitions have continued almost unabated.

Bunzl hit the pause button in the first lockdown, but so far this year it has acquired seven distributors costing a total of £400 million. Four of them in the PPE and safety equipment market, two in packaging and one in healthcare.

Scoring Bunzl

When appraising companies we consider what we are getting in return for the price. Bunzl is most unlikely to do a Games Workshop and suddenly unlock an enormous store of value, making shareholders a fortune almost overnight.

What we are buying when we buy shares in a company like Bunzl is predictability, which is arguable what customers are getting when they buy from Bunzl too.

The company has achieved a fraction below 9% compound annual growth (CAGR) in profit. A CAGR of 9% is more than sufficient to double profit in a decade.

While I doubt Bunzl will deviate much from what it has achieved in the past, it appears to be the very definition of a stalwart.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High and stable returns on capital

+ Excellent cash conversion

? Modest profit margins

What could stop it growing profitably? [2]

+ Business holds up in recession

+ Does not overpay for acquisitions

? Relatively high financial obligations

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Acquisitions increase range and reach

+ Operational efficiencies improve profitability

? Leverage increases returns to shareholders

Will we all benefit? [1]

+ Managers of acquired businesses encouraged to stay

+ Decentralised organisation gives managers autonomy

- Total remuneration of chief executive is 110 times median pay

Is the share price low relative to profit? [0]

? No, but it is not high either. A share price of £24.16 values the enterprise at £10 billion, about 18 times adjusted profit.

Bunzl is probably a good long-term investment. A score of 7/10 ranks it 12 out of 38 shares in my Decision Engine.

