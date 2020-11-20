Richard Beddard: how to score this rapidly evolving AIM firm?

Source: Volex annual reports. The biggest exceptional items are highlighted in yellow.

Do not be put off by the complex table. It tells quite a simple story. These are the exceptional costs that wiring accessory maker Volex (LSE:VLX) has excluded from profit when communicating the performance of the business to shareholders.

Renovating the house before extending it

By comparing reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and adjusted EBIT, at the base of the chart we can see exceptional costs are highly significant in comparison to profit.

In 2014, 2015 and 2017, the company reported a loss, but the exceptional costs were greater than the losses and so the company achieved an adjusted profit.

Volex reported a cumulative EBIT of $24 million (£18.1 million), but add back the exceptional costs and adjusted profit was nearly four times as much: $80 million.

Which profit is real? Well, neither, as all profit calculations are based on the judgements of accountants. But for investors judging how profitable the company might be in future, the adjusted profit figures may well be a better guide.

Casting our eyes over the list of exceptional items, from top left to bottom right, we can see their nature has changed. Until 2018, they were concerned with restructuring, a euphemism for redundancies, paying rent on unused property and writing down assets that would no longer be profitable.

In the last two years, the exceptional items captured in the bottom right-hand side of the table relate primarily to acquisitions.

The direction of travel is good, insofar as judging by reported or adjusted profit, the company is making more of it. And the gruelling restructuring of less profitable businesses has abated.

The results for the first half of 2020, announced last week, show more of the same: an absence of restructuring bills and hefty acquisition costs.

Since the sloughing off of unprofitable aspects of the business appears to be over and acquisitions are by their very nature one-off events, perhaps we can ignore the associated costs in determining Volex’s profitability.

It looks as though Volex put its house in order before seeking to extend it.

Making wire for 100 years

The Volex story goes back way more than six or seven years. The company celebrated its 100th birthday in 2019.

Volex was an early brand of Ward & Goldstone, a seller of “English-made wires”, and it boasted of being “actual makers at lowest prices”, which is still part of the business model today.

Massive demand from telecommunications customers during the dot.com boom led to over-investment and the commodification and oversupply of power cord and data cables. The substitution of USB power chargers for mains charging cords also shrank Volex’s market.

A number of attempts to turn the company around failed, until financier Nat Rothschild, who had started building a stake in the company in 2008, took charge in 2015.

Two-pronged strategy

Through rationalisation and acquisitions, Rothschild’s Volex has recast the power-cord business as a low-cost supplier, which it is achieving through scale, vertical integration and automation.

It has also developed its cable assembly business into a contract manufacturer of electro-mechanical components and equipment that earn high profit margins.